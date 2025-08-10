You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries in crash involving ambulance in Hyannis

No injuries in crash involving ambulance in Hyannis

August 10, 2025

HYANNIS – A Chatham fire ambulance and a vehicle collided at Yarmouth Road and Iyannough Road (Route 28) in Hyannis about 4:30 PM Sunday. it was unclear of the ambulance was headed to or returning from Cape Cod Hospital. No injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.

