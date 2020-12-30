SANDWICH – State Police are investigating the crash in Sandwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on the eastbound side on Route 6 in Sandwich. No injuries were reported.
No injuries in crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
December 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Trump’s $2K Checks Stalled in Senate, GOP Blocks Vote
- Mass. Legislature Overrides Veto, Expands Access to Abortion
- Samaritans Looking to Hit Year-End Fundraising Goal
- Long-Term Care Residents in Mass. Begin Receiving Virus Vaccine
- Health Officials Urge Residents to Use Medications Safely
- Cape Cod Healthcare Hosting Blood Drive in Eastham
- AAA: Gas Prices in Massachusetts Up Two Cents Again
- Potted Plants for Seniors Helping Older Residents Amid Pandemic
- Whale Rescued in Cape Cod Bay a Decade Ago Spotted with Calf
- House Approves Trump’s $2K Checks, Sending to GOP-led Senate
- ‘Hallelujah!’ Nursing Home Residents, Staff Get Vaccine
- Trump Signs Massive Measure Funding Government, COVID Relief
- Nantucket Virus Testing on Hold For New Year’s Eve, Day