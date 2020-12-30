You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries in crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

No injuries in crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

December 29, 2020

Mass State Police/CWN

SANDWICH – State Police are investigating the crash in Sandwich Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on the eastbound side on Route 6 in Sandwich. No injuries were reported.

