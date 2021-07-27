You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries in pickup vs pole in West Barnstable late Sunday night

No injuries in pickup vs pole in West Barnstable late Sunday night

July 26, 2021

West Barnstable Fire/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – Late Sunday evening, West Barnstable responded to this pickup truck which crashed into a utility pole. The crash happened on Route 149 at the Service Road. There were no injuries. Engine 294 and Ambulance 293 responded with eight firefighters.

