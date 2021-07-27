WEST BARNSTABLE – Late Sunday evening, West Barnstable responded to this pickup truck which crashed into a utility pole. The crash happened on Route 149 at the Service Road. There were no injuries. Engine 294 and Ambulance 293 responded with eight firefighters.
No injuries in pickup vs pole in West Barnstable late Sunday night
July 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
