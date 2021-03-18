You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries in three-vehicle crash involving school bus in Sandwich

March 18, 2021


SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police Department is investigating a 3 vehicle crash involving a school bus.

Officers responded to the report of a crash in the area of Dogwood Drive on Route 130 in Sandwich at approximately 7 am on Thursday, March 18. The crash involved a Honda Pilot, a Toyota Camry and a school bus. Both the Honda and Toyota sustained significant damage.

The school bus was transporting students at the time. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.

The Sandwich Police Department is investigating and as of now, no other information is available.

