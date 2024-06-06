You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries or serious damage after car strikes Harwich liquor store

No injuries or serious damage after car strikes Harwich liquor store

June 6, 2024


HARWICH – Around 2pm Thursday a vehicle struck 715 Main Street, Main Street Liquors in the center of town breaking a window and a support column. The driver was not injured, nor was anyone in the store. Police and Fire were on scene along with the Building Inspector. The driver was able to drive away from the scene with only minor damage.  
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

