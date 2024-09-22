BOURNE – No injuries were reported after a three-vehicle crash on Route 6 westbound before the Sagamore Bridge. The crash which happened about 2 PM Sunday slowed traffic headed off-Cape after the weekend. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
No injuries reported after 3 vehicles collide on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge
September 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
