No injuries reported after car and school bus collide in Mashpee

No injuries reported after car and school bus collide in Mashpee

October 21, 2024

MASHPEE – Officials responded to a crash between a car and school bus in Mashpee about 3:50 PM Monday. The collision happened on Great Neck Road at Bates Road. Several students were on the bus and were evaluated as a precaution. Traffic was delayed in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

