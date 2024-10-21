MASHPEE – Officials responded to a crash between a car and school bus in Mashpee about 3:50 PM Monday. The collision happened on Great Neck Road at Bates Road. Several students were on the bus and were evaluated as a precaution. Traffic was delayed in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
No injuries reported after car and school bus collide in Mashpee
October 21, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
