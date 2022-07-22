BOURNE – A car rear-ended a school bus in heavy traffic on Route 25 eastbound just before the Bourne Bridge. The incident happened about 2:45 PM Friday. No injuries were reported to any of the estimated 40 people on the bus. Officials were trying to free the car from the bumper of the bus. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
No injuries reported after car rear-ends school bus on Route 25 in Bourne
July 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
