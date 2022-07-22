You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries reported after car rear-ends school bus on Route 25 in Bourne

No injuries reported after car rear-ends school bus on Route 25 in Bourne

July 22, 2022

Traffic on Route 25 backed up approaching the Bourne Bridge MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A car rear-ended a school bus in heavy traffic on Route 25 eastbound just before the Bourne Bridge. The incident happened about 2:45 PM Friday. No injuries were reported to any of the estimated 40 people on the bus. Officials were trying to free the car from the bumper of the bus. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

