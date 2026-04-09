No injuries reported after crane overturns in Cotuit





COTUIT – A crane reportedly overturned in Cotuit about 8:30 AM Thursday. The incident happened on Main Street near Old Shore Road. No injuries were reported but traffic detours were expected until a heavy-duty wrecker could respond to right the vehicle. Barnstable Police are investigating. There were reports of power outages in the area possibly from wires being taken down by the crash. Eversource is working to restore service to all customers. Photos showed the crane cab in the air with its boom having come down between two houses and landing on the road. Luckily no cars were passing by at the time.

Barnstable Police confirmed that Main Street in Cotuit is closed between Coolidge Street and Old Shore Road while the crane is removed. This is expected to last 8 to 12 hours.

Further details were not immediately available.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN





Additional photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN:



