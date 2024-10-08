SANDWICH – No injuries were reported after a traffic crash involving a school bus in Sandwich Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 130 by Annie’s Lane. Students were evaluated but were not hurt. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.
No injuries reported after crash involving a school bus in Sandwich
October 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
