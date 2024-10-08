You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries reported after crash involving a school bus in Sandwich

No injuries reported after crash involving a school bus in Sandwich

October 7, 2024

SANDWICH – No injuries were reported after a traffic crash involving a school bus in Sandwich Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 130 by Annie’s Lane. Students were evaluated but were not hurt. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.

