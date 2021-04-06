HARWICH – There were no serious injuries after the driver of a BMW sedan allegedly failed to yield to on coming traffic and collided with a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. The crash happened at the intersection of Orleans Road (Route 39) and Pleasant Bay Road Tuesday afternoon. Air bag deployment in the BMW may have saved the two passengers from injury. The driver of the Tacoma was also uninjured. Traffic at the intersection was backed up for a short time until the vehicles could be removed. Harwich Police are handling the investigation.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Video report: No injuries reported after driver allegedly fails to yield in Harwich
April 6, 2021
