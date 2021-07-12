BREWSTER – A large tree, apparently weakened by recent rain and wind fell on a house in Brewster around 1:30 PM Monday afternoon. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the Russell’s Path location and determined no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The extent of damage was not immediately clear.
No injuries reported after large tree comes down on house in Brewster
July 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
