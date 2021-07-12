You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries reported after large tree comes down on house in Brewster

No injuries reported after large tree comes down on house in Brewster

July 12, 2021

BREWSTER – A large tree, apparently weakened by recent rain and wind fell on a house in Brewster around 1:30 PM Monday afternoon. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the Russell’s Path location and determined no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The extent of damage was not immediately clear.

