You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries reported after two planes bump at Provincetown airport

No injuries reported after two planes bump at Provincetown airport

June 15, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – Two planes collided at slow speed on the ground at Provincetown Municipal Airport shortly after noon Sunday. No injuries or damage was reported. The FAA will investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 