No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into guard shack in Falmouth

May 17, 2025

FALMOUTH – A vehicle crashed into the guard shack of a Falmouth golf course Saturday morning. It happened on Falmouth Woods Road at the entrance to Ballymeade Estates hortly before 10 AM. No injuries were reported but the building suffered significant damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

