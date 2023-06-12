You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries reported in collision between car, school bus in Falmouth

No injuries reported in collision between car, school bus in Falmouth

June 12, 2023

FALMOUTH – A car and school bus collided in Falmouth about 2:30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Waquoit Highway (Route 28) by Metoxit Road. There were students on the bus but no injuries were reported. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

