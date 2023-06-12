FALMOUTH – A car and school bus collided in Falmouth about 2:30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Waquoit Highway (Route 28) by Metoxit Road. There were students on the bus but no injuries were reported. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
No injuries reported in collision between car, school bus in Falmouth
June 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
