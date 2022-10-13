You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries reported in collision involving school bus in Marstons Mills

No injuries reported in collision involving school bus in Marstons Mills

October 13, 2022

MARSTONS MILLS – A collision involving a school bus was reported in Marstons Mills about 3:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Osterville/West Barnstable Road south of Flint Street. Luckily no injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 