MARSTONS MILLS – A collision involving a school bus was reported in Marstons Mills about 3:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Osterville/West Barnstable Road south of Flint Street. Luckily no injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
No injuries reported in collision involving school bus in Marstons Mills
October 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
