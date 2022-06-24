MASHPEE – No injuries were reported after a front end loader reportedly overturned at a job site in Mashpee. It happened about 4 PM off Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at a job site by Andy’s Market. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill. The incident is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
No injuries when front end loader rolls over at job site in Mashpee
June 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
