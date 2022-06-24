You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No injuries when front end loader rolls over at job site in Mashpee

No injuries when front end loader rolls over at job site in Mashpee

June 24, 2022

MASHPEE – No injuries were reported after a front end loader reportedly overturned at a job site in Mashpee. It happened about 4 PM off Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at a job site by Andy’s Market. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill. The incident is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

