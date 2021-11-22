No serious injuries after car and tractor-trailer collide in Mashpee causing semi to roll over

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police report that Great Neck Road North will be shut down for a majority of the day due to a motor vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 0630 this morning. A head-on collision between a passenger car and a tractor-trailer resulted in a rollover. All vehicle occupants are being treated for injuries and are expected to recover at this time.

Traffic will be blocked on Great Neck Road North between Meeetinghouse Road and Lowell Road with exceptions made only for school busses and select residents in the area. Expect significant delays and these road blocks to remain in place for a majority of the day until approximately 3pm. Check back to this page throughout the day for occasional updates regarding traffic.

We appreciate your patience while crew work to get the area cleaned up. Stay safe everyone!