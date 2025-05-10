You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after car crashes deep into woods in Mashpee

No serious injuries after car crashes deep into woods in Mashpee

May 10, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – A car crashed deep into the woods in Mashpee about 8:30 AM Saturday. It happened in the area of 195 Falmouth Road (Route 28). Despite the scene above, no serious injuries were reported. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.

