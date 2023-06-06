FALMOUTH – A dump truck and car reportedly collided in Falmouth about 2:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) and Palmer Avenue. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. The crash forced the closure of the roads in that area causing traffic delays. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
No serious injuries after car, dump truck collide in Falmouth
June 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
