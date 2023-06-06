You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after car, dump truck collide in Falmouth

June 6, 2023

FALMOUTH – A dump truck and car reportedly collided in Falmouth about 2:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on West Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) and Palmer Avenue. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. The crash forced the closure of the roads in that area causing traffic delays. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

