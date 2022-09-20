You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after car vs pole crash in Harwich

No serious injuries after car vs pole crash in Harwich

September 19, 2022



HARWICH – Harwich Police report that Queen Anne Road between Katie’s Pond Lane and Penobscot Way is closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash that took down a utility pole Monday evening. The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time will crews make repairs. There were no serious injuries.

