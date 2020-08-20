You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after crash leaves car partially under landscaping trailer

No serious injuries after crash leaves car partially under landscaping trailer

August 20, 2020

YARMOUTH – A traffic crash left one vehicle partially under a landscaping trailer. The crash happened about 10:30 AM Thursday on Route 28 at South Sea Street. Despite the scene, no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

