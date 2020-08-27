No serious injuries after head-on crash on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – State Police are investigating a reported head-on crash on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened about 11:30 PM Wednesday between exits 9 and 10. One of the vehicles went over the guardrail into the woods. That driver was able to get out of the vehicle before rescuers arrived. Both drivers were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Westbound traffic was detoured at exit 10 until the scene was cleared.