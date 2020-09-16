BOURNE – Despite heavy damage, no serious injuries were reported after two vehicles collided head-on un Bourne. The crash happened about 10:30 PM Tuesday on Sandwich Road near the Gallo Ice Arena. Sandwich Road was closed until the scene was cleared. Bourne and State Police were on scene investigating the crash.
No serious injuries after head-on crash on Sandwich Road in Bourne
September 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
