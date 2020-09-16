You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after head-on crash on Sandwich Road in Bourne

September 15, 2020

BOURNE – Despite heavy damage, no serious injuries were reported after two vehicles collided head-on un Bourne. The crash happened about 10:30 PM Tuesday on Sandwich Road near the Gallo Ice Arena. Sandwich Road was closed until the scene was cleared. Bourne and State Police were on scene investigating the crash.

