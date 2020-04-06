You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after rollover crash in Falmouth

No serious injuries after rollover crash in Falmouth

April 6, 2020

FALMOUTH – No serious injuries were reported after a rollover crash in Falmouth Monday morning. The crash happened about 7:45 PM on Route 28 near the Thomas B. Landers Road exit. Two vehicles collided leaving one on its roof. Traffic was heavily backed up while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 