FALMOUTH – No serious injuries were reported after a rollover crash in Falmouth Monday morning. The crash happened about 7:45 PM on Route 28 near the Thomas B. Landers Road exit. Two vehicles collided leaving one on its roof. Traffic was heavily backed up while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
No serious injuries after rollover crash in Falmouth
April 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
