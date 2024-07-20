You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after rollover crash in Harwich

No serious injuries after rollover crash in Harwich

July 20, 2024

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Harwich. The collision happened about 12:30 AM Saturday at South and Miles Street. Everyone was able to get out of the vehicles and no serious injuries were reported. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

