MASHPEE – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle rolled over in Mashpee. The crash happened shortly after midnight on Falmouth-Sandwich Road at Lakeview Drive. The victim was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police
No serious injuries after rollover crash in Mashpee
June 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
