You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after rollover crash in Mashpee

No serious injuries after rollover crash in Mashpee

June 8, 2021

MASHPEE – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle rolled over in Mashpee. The crash happened shortly after midnight on Falmouth-Sandwich Road at Lakeview Drive. The victim was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police

