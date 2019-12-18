DENNIS – A car reportedly rear-ended a school bus in Dennis around 4:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Old Bass River Road at Mahoney Lane. There were about 7 students on the bus who were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. The crash is under investigtion by Dennis Police. It was not immediately clear which school the bus was from.
No serious injuries after school bus rear-ended in Dennis
December 18, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
