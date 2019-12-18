You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after school bus rear-ended in Dennis

No serious injuries after school bus rear-ended in Dennis

December 18, 2019

DENNIS – A car reportedly rear-ended a school bus in Dennis around 4:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Old Bass River Road at Mahoney Lane. There were about 7 students on the bus who were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. The crash is under investigtion by Dennis Police. It was not immediately clear which school the bus was from.

