No serious injuries after "t-bone" crash at Mashpee rotary

No serious injuries after “t-bone” crash at Mashpee rotary

July 13, 2021

MASHPEE – At least 7 people were evaluated after a “t-bone” crash by the Mobil station on Route 28 at the Mashpee Rotary. The crash happened shortly before 10 PM Tuesday. The collision is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

