MASHPEE – At least 7 people were evaluated after a “t-bone” crash by the Mobil station on Route 28 at the Mashpee Rotary. The crash happened shortly before 10 PM Tuesday. The collision is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
No serious injuries after “t-bone” crash at Mashpee rotary
July 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Field of Candidates for Boston Mayor Narrows by One
- Health, State Officials Monitoring Provincetown Breakthrough COVID Cases
- State Gets More Federal Funding for Virus Testing
- Nero’s Law Making Legislative Headway
- Baker Proclaims Hurricane Preparedness Week
- Osterville Village Library to Host Busy Fundraising Weekend
- Love Local Fests Return In-Person to Celebrate Small Business
- Yarmouth Issues Drinking Water Notice, Boiling Not Required
- Provincetown Monitoring Breakthrough COVID Cases in Vaccinated Individuals
- Pfizer to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Booster with US Officials
- Yarmouth Plans For New Park Project
- FY2022 Budget Sent to Governor Baker for Approval
- Registration Opens for Cotuit Craft Fest