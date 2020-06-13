HYANNIS – There were no serious injuries after a crash in Hyannis shortly before 3 PM Saturday. A Honda Element appeared to have collided with the drivers side of a Chevy Spark sedan on Route 28 at Spring Street. The crash caused significant traffic delays until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
No serious injuries after “t-bone” crash in Hyannis
June 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
