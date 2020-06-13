You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after “t-bone” crash in Hyannis

No serious injuries after “t-bone” crash in Hyannis

June 13, 2020

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – There were no serious injuries after a crash in Hyannis shortly before 3 PM Saturday. A Honda Element appeared to have collided with the drivers side of a Chevy Spark sedan on Route 28 at Spring Street. The crash caused significant traffic delays until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

