Video: No serious injuries after traffic crash causes vehicle to overturn in Harwich

December 9, 2024


HARWICH – Firefighters had to extricate a victim from a rollover crash in Harwich. The two-vehicle collision happened around noon at Lothrop Avenue and Great Western Road. A Tesla and a Toyota Rav4 were involved with the Toyota rolling over. No serious injuries were reported. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

