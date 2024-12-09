HARWICH – Firefighters had to extricate a victim from a rollover crash in Harwich. The two-vehicle collision happened around noon at Lothrop Avenue and Great Western Road. A Tesla and a Toyota Rav4 were involved with the Toyota rolling over. No serious injuries were reported. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Video: No serious injuries after traffic crash causes vehicle to overturn in Harwich
December 9, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
