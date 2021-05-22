FALMOUTH – There were no serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Falmouth that left one car on its side. The crash happened shortly after 6 AM Saturday morning on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) near Sam Turner Road. One person was taken to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
No serious injuries after two vehicle crash with rollover in Falmouth
May 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Planned Machine Gun Range Getting Cool Reception
- YMCA Cape Cod to Host Family Vaccine Clinic Monday
- State Shutting Down COVID Vaccine Preregistration Program
- Sunday Journal – Anne Van Vleck with Housing Assistance Corporation
- Sunday Journal – John Cox with Cape Cod Community College
- Sunday Journal – Tom Cahir, Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority
- Orleans Extends 2020 Season Stickers Through June 12
- Patience Urged During Expected Busy Summer Season
- National Seashore Readies for Summer, Nauset Light Parking Issues Anticipated
- EPA OKs Last Vineyard Wind Permit, Construction Can Start
- Unemployment Work Search Requirement to Return
- Barnstable County Fair’s Return is Official
- Massachusetts Lawmakers Weigh Bills to Expand Voting Access