You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after two vehicle crash with rollover in Falmouth

No serious injuries after two vehicle crash with rollover in Falmouth

May 22, 2021

FALMOUTH – There were no serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Falmouth that left one car on its side. The crash happened shortly after 6 AM Saturday morning on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) near Sam Turner Road. One person was taken to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 