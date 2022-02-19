You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire in Bourne

No serious injuries after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire in Bourne

February 19, 2022

BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly struck a tree and burst into flames in Bourne. It happened shortly before 3 PM on State Road near the MassDOT garage. All of the occupants were able to get out of the car and no serious injuries were reported. One person was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 