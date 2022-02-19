BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly struck a tree and burst into flames in Bourne. It happened shortly before 3 PM on State Road near the MassDOT garage. All of the occupants were able to get out of the car and no serious injuries were reported. One person was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
No serious injuries after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire in Bourne
February 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Weighs Options on Solid Waste Management
- Yarmouth Police Chief Praises Passage of Nero’s Bill
- Lawmakers Eye Grants to Fund Innovation to Save Right Whales
- Shark Center Chatham Open for School Vacation Week
- Lawsuit Seeks to End Deal Between Barnstable Sheriff and ICE
- Sunday Journal – February Vacation with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
- Sunday Journal – Police Chief Frederickson Talks Nero’s Bill and Retirement
- Sunday Journal – HAC Highlights Lottery as Real Estate Prices Continue Rise
- Harvard’s Danielle Allen Winds Down Campaign for Governor
- Center For Coastal Studies Identifies Source Of Washed Up Plastic Tubing
- Barnstable, Bourne, and D-Y Schools to Make Masks Optional
- Harwich Lifts Mask Mandate as Cases Decline
- Town Services Closed Monday for Presidents Day