No serious injuries after vehicle wedges between trees on Route 28 in Falmouth

May 21, 2023

FALMOUTH – A vehicle went off Route 28 in Falmouth around 8:30 AM wedging itself between two trees. The crash happened on the southbound side past Route 151. The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived and was treated and released at the scene. A wrecker service was called to extricate the vehicle from the woods. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

