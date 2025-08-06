You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries but traffic snarled after crash in Eastham

No serious injuries but traffic snarled after crash in Eastham

August 6, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

EASTHAM – Two vehicles collided on Route 6 in Eastham just after 3 PM Wednesday. The crash happened by the Red Barn west of Brackett Road. No serious injuries were reported but traffic was backed up until the scene could be cleared. Eastham Police are investigating the crash.

