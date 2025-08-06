EASTHAM – Two vehicles collided on Route 6 in Eastham just after 3 PM Wednesday. The crash happened by the Red Barn west of Brackett Road. No serious injuries were reported but traffic was backed up until the scene could be cleared. Eastham Police are investigating the crash.
No serious injuries but traffic snarled after crash in Eastham
August 6, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
