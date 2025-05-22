SANDWICH – There were no serious injuries after a vehicle crashed in a construction zone in Sandwich late Wednesday evening. It happened on Route 6 eastbound before the Route 130 exit. Sandwich fire evaluated victims at the scene. Traffic was backed up in the area. The collision is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
No serious injuries reported after traffic crash in construction zone in Sandwich
May 21, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fin Whale carcass laid to rest off Chatham after stranding in Yarmouth
- Cape drought continues despite improvements statewide
- When to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, AAA forecasts record travel numbers
- MassDOT Informing Property Owners Around Cape Cod Canal Bridges of Acquisitions, Need for Temporary Access
- PICS: Turtle Injured by Errant Golf Shot at Local Course
- Anticipating Need, Cape Cod Children’s Cove Hires New Mental Health Lead
- Town Of Barnstable Continuing to Add to its Tree Coverage, Offering Property Owners Free Foliage
- Joint Base Cape Cod Gate in Sandwich to Remain Open at Least for Several More Months
- Governor’s Energy Bill Could Bring Nuclear Power Back to Massachusetts
- Yarmouth Will Hire Energy Manager to Reduce Energy Use and Cut Carbon Emissions
- Man Released From Custody After ICE Agents Used Hammer to Break Window for Arrest
- New Harborfront Park Has Opened in Provincetown, While Ground is Broken on Recreational Field Improvements
- Mashpee Voters Elect Select Board Members; Approve New Police Station