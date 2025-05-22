You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries reported after traffic crash in construction zone in Sandwich

May 21, 2025

SANDWICH – There were no serious injuries after a vehicle crashed in a construction zone in Sandwich late Wednesday evening. It happened on Route 6 eastbound before the Route 130 exit. Sandwich fire evaluated victims at the scene. Traffic was backed up in the area. The collision is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

