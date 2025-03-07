You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries reported after vehicle rolls on its roof in median on Route 6 in Yarmouth

March 7, 2025

Via Cape Cape Cod Incidents/CWN


YARMOUTH – No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle went out of control and rolled on its roof. The crash happened in the median of Route 6 eastbound before the Willow Street exit. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused minor delays in the area.

