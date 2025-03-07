YARMOUTH – No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle went out of control and rolled on its roof. The crash happened in the median of Route 6 eastbound before the Willow Street exit. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused minor delays in the area.
No serious injuries reported after vehicle rolls on its roof in median on Route 6 in Yarmouth
March 7, 2025
YARMOUTH – No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle went out of control and rolled on its roof. The crash happened in the median of Route 6 eastbound before the Willow Street exit. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused minor delays in the area.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Sheriff’s Office Inviting Citizens To Talk To Inmates
- Legislative Breakfast Next Week To Focus On Senior Issues
- Barnstable County Legislative Branch Picks Charter Review Committee Members
- Steamship Authority Waives Fees Amid Forecasted High Winds
- WATCH: New Research Shows Rehabilitated Loggerheads Thriving After Release
- Cape Cod Charity Gets $1M Bequest
- LISTEN: Casey Sherman Bringing Local Talent to Stage for True Crime Play
- Poll Says Cape Codders Favor Proposed Canal Bridge Designs
- New England Aquarium Disappointed in NOAA Cuts
- Housing Assistance Announces New Vice President of Philanthropy
- Martha’s Vineyard Receives $400,000 Through Equitable Climate Program
- WATCH: Demolition of Controversial Wellfleet Home Facing Erosion Threat
- LISTEN: Hyannis Youth & Community Center Hosting Job Fair for Young Workers Wednesday