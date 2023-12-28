PROVINCETOWN – A rollover crash was reported in Provincetown shortly after 1 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Race Point Road between the Beech Forest Picnic Area and the Provincelands Visitor Center. The driver was able to self-extricated and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Provincetown Police and U.S. Park Rangers are investigating the cause of the crash.
No serious injuries reported after vehicle rolls over in Provincetown
December 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
