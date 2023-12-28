You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No serious injuries reported after vehicle rolls over in Provincetown

No serious injuries reported after vehicle rolls over in Provincetown

December 28, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – A rollover crash was reported in Provincetown shortly after 1 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Race Point Road between the Beech Forest Picnic Area and the Provincelands Visitor Center. The driver was able to self-extricated and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Provincetown Police and U.S. Park Rangers are investigating the cause of the crash.

