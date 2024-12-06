You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / No students involved in collision between school bus and pickup truck in Hyannis

No students involved in collision between school bus and pickup truck in Hyannis

December 6, 2024

HYANNIS – A small school bus and a pickup truck collided in Hyannis around 10:45 AM Friday. The crash happened on West Main Street by Barnstable High School. No students were onboard the school bus involved. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 