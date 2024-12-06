HYANNIS – A small school bus and a pickup truck collided in Hyannis around 10:45 AM Friday. The crash happened on West Main Street by Barnstable High School. No students were onboard the school bus involved. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
No students involved in collision between school bus and pickup truck in Hyannis
December 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
