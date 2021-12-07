North Port, FL Police issue “Silver Alert” for man possibly headed to Provincetown-update man found safe in Boston

NORTH PORT, FL – The North Port, FL Police Department has issued a “Silver Alert” for a man possibly headed to Provincetown. In a tweet, NPPD says 63-year-old Anthony Carlo was last seen leaving his residence in North Port on Sunday in a 4-door silver Subaru Legacy bearing MA plate 3976YK. It is believed Mr. Carlo has not taken prescribed medication to dead with a health issue. It is also believed he may be headed to the Boston area, or Cape Cod, possibly the Provincetown area. Mr. Carlo left his cell phone at home before leaving. The vehicle was last spotted on Sunday at 10:57 AM just north of Jacksonville, FL on I-95 NB. Anyone locating Mr. Carlo is urged to call 911, or NPPD Det. Veigel at 941-429-7335.

Update: NPPD reports Mr. Carlo was located safe in Boston.