You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Northern Lights make grand appearance

Northern Lights make grand appearance

November 11, 2025


CAPE COD – The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis made quite an appearance across the region including on Cape Cod. Bourne Police captured the display above, while Dennis Fire posted the photo below. According to Wikipedia “These colorful lights are caused by the interaction of solar wind with Earth’s magnetosphere, resulting in the ionization of atmospheric particles.”

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 