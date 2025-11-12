CAPE COD – The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis made quite an appearance across the region including on Cape Cod. Bourne Police captured the display above, while Dennis Fire posted the photo below. According to Wikipedia “These colorful lights are caused by the interaction of solar wind with Earth’s magnetosphere, resulting in the ionization of atmospheric particles.”
Northern Lights make grand appearance
November 11, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
