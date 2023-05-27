NWS warns despite mild air temperatures, the water is still dangerously cold

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

345 AM EDT Sat May 27 2023

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Warm afternoon air temperatures in the 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures, which are currently only in the 50s.

* WHERE…All Ocean, Bay and Harbor Waters off the southern New England coast.

* WHEN…Through Early This Evening.

* IMPACTS…The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend, and use extreme caution to avoid this threat.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

* Always wear a life jacket.

* Dress for the water temperatures, not air temperatures. Wear cold water protection, like a wetsuit or drysuit.

* Carry an Emergency Position Indication Radio Device.

* File a float plan with someone you trust.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.