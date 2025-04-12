DENNIS – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Dennis about 1 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Old Bass River Road at Rocky Ridge. The occupants were not injured but had to be extricated from the wreckage. About 50 Eversource customers lost power as crews continued to replace the pole late into the morning. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Occupants have to be extricated but no serious injuries after early morning car vs pole crash in Dennis
April 12, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
