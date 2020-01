ORLEANS – Ocean effect snow was causing slippery travel across the outer Cape. Radar showed the snow roughly from east of Hyannis to Provincetown.

In Orleans, a truck struck a utility pole sometime after 9:30 AM injuring two people. The crash happened at the intersection of Nauset Heights Road and Beach Road. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The pole was snapped and Eversource was called to replace it.