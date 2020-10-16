You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Off-duty firefighter helps douse small greenhouse fire in West Yarmouth

Off-duty firefighter helps douse small greenhouse fire in West Yarmouth

October 16, 2020

WEST YARMOUTH – An off-duty firefighter was able to help quickly douse a small greenhouse fire on the deck of a West Yarmouth home. Firefighter responded to the Kaycee’s Way residence about 7 PM and further wet down the area. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

