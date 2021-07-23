Off-duty Plymouth Firefighter, Plymouth Police Officer rescue child from pond



PLYMOUTH – Chief G. Edward Bradley reports that an off-duty member of the Plymouth Fire Department, along with an off-duty officer of the Plymouth Police Department, rescued a child from a pond and provided critical aid this evening.

At approximately 7:15 PM Thursday, the off-duty firefighter and officer, who were both attending Family Night at Camp Clark on Hedges Pond Road, discovered a child in distress in the pond. The child, a 3 1/2-year-old, was in the water with a child life vest but the child’s face went under the water, and the first responders quickly entered the water and pulled the child out.

The firefighter and officer, along with their wives who are both nurses, began rescue breathing on the child after the child was removed from the water. The child was responsive but showed signs of labored breathing. Crews from Plymouth Fire Department and Brewster Ambulance paramedics arrived on scene shortly after to render additional assistance.

The child was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth before being transported by medical helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital.

“I applaud the quick thinking of the highly trained first responders and their wives who were on scene at the time of this incident, and our collective thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family,” Chief Bradley said.

No further information is being released at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.