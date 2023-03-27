Officers promoted, honored in Sandwich



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: On Friday, March 24, the Sandwich Police Department held a Promotion Ceremony for the recent promotions in the department.

At the Promotion Ceremony, Chief Jason Keene was sworn in by Town Clerk Taylor White as our new Chief. Deputy Chief Josh Bound was sworn in as the new Deputy Chief. John Manley was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and Paul McCarthy was promoted from temporary Sergeant to permanent Sergeant.



In addition to the promotion/swearing in ceremony, Sergeant Grigorenko and Officer Henderson received a lifesaving award for performing life saving CPR to a victim of a motor vehicle crash. The victim suffered a life threatening heart attack. When officers arrived on scene, they began life saving measures and due to their quick actions, the victim regained a heart beat.

Congratulations to all!