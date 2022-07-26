You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Officials able secure gas after 5″ main struck in Yarmouth

July 26, 2022

YARMOUTH – There were some anxious moments after a construction crew struck a 5″ gas main at the site of the new Dennis-Yarmouth Middle School on Station Avenue around 10 AM. Fortunately there was a shutoff nearby that was used to quickly secure the leak. No injuries were reported. National Grid responded to repair the main.

