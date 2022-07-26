YARMOUTH – There were some anxious moments after a construction crew struck a 5″ gas main at the site of the new Dennis-Yarmouth Middle School on Station Avenue around 10 AM. Fortunately there was a shutoff nearby that was used to quickly secure the leak. No injuries were reported. National Grid responded to repair the main.
Officials able secure gas after 5″ main struck in Yarmouth
July 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
