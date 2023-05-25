You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Officials called to rollover crash on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

Officials called to rollover crash on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

May 25, 2023

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on Route 6 in Bourne shortly before 7 PM. The crash happened westbound between Route 130 (Exit 59) and the Sagamore Bridge. The driver escaped serious injury. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 