BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on Route 6 in Bourne shortly before 7 PM. The crash happened westbound between Route 130 (Exit 59) and the Sagamore Bridge. The driver escaped serious injury. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Officials called to rollover crash on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge
May 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
