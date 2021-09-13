MASHPEE – Officials are investigating after a man was reportedly found trapped under a golf cart in Mashpee in an apparent tragic accident. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on a trail off Quashnet Road Monday morning. Mashpee Police and Mass State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.
CWN has reached out to both agencies for comment.
Officials investigating after man found trapped under golf cart in woods in Mashpee
September 13, 2021
