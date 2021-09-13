You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Officials investigating after man found trapped under golf cart in woods in Mashpee

September 13, 2021

MASHPEE – Officials are investigating after a man was reportedly found trapped under a golf cart in Mashpee in an apparent tragic accident. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on a trail off Quashnet Road Monday morning. Mashpee Police and Mass State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.
